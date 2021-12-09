Critical Survey: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 33,442.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Risk & Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Mirion Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

