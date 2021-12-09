Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 196,977 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 112.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

