CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $651.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00181441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.37 or 0.00611249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.