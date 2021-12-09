CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Trading Down 1.4%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 35,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 22,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

