Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,995 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $52,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

