Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $255.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 13,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

