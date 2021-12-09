Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
CRIS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,276,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
