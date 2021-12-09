Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,276,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

