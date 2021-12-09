CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard A. Connell Purchases 1,320 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,139 ($28.36) per share, for a total transaction of £28,234.80 ($37,441.72).

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 2,195 ($29.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,393.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,356.92. CVS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,336 ($17.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

