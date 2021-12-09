D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.03

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.03 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 106726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

