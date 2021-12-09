DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.07. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

