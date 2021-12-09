DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.27% of DaVita worth $33,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8,091.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $105.04 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

