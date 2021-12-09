DDD Partners LLC Makes New $9.50 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.