DDKoin Price Down 8% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $438,775.50 and approximately $12,564.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00144197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010624 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002836 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

