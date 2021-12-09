DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.27 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009996 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $6.27 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005800 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.