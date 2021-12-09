DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.24

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and $27.67 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.