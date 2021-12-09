DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,388 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $81,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,307.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,395.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2,305.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

