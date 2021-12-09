DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 642,011 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,345.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Splunk were worth $90,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $92,957,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Splunk stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

