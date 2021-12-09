DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $61,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

