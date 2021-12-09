DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 79,043 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $103,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

