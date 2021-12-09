Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. 39,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 32,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

