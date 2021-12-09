Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

