Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

TELUS stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

