Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DM. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 114.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 42.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

