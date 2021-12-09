Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.16 ($15.91) and last traded at €14.24 ($16.00), with a volume of 142091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.41 ($16.19).

Several analysts have issued reports on DEQ shares. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.09 ($22.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

