Devon Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 580,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,227% compared to the typical volume of 24,931 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

