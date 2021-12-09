DexKit (KIT) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,499.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

