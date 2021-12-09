DiFy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $63,387.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $403.27 or 0.00842710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

