Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.89. Digimarc shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

