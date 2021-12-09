Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.89. Digimarc shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 344 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
