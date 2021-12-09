Digiwage Market Cap Achieves $49,578.44 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $49,578.44 and $93.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

