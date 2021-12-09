Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $38.16 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $38.16 or 0.00079097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $10,868.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

