Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,017.42

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,017.42 ($40.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,385.35 ($44.89). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,376 ($44.77), with a volume of 57,838 shares traded.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.31) to GBX 3,290 ($43.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,083.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,017.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($42.49), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,452,264.53).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

