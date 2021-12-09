Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $41.44 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.19 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

