DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has 186.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 179.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.97 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.