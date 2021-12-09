DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 2%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 7,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 151,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

