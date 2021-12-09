Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

