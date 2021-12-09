Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. 1,089,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

