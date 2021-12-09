Dr. Martens plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.22 (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 382.60 ($5.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.44. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.99.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($21,164.30).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

