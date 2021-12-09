DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at CBRE Group

Equities researchers at CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

