DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 33 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

