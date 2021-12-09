DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

DSDVF opened at $225.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $271.31.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

