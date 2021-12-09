Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

