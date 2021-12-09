Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NAPA stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
