DWF Group (LON:DWF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON DWF opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.19. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £357.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.24.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

