DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.
NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,181. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
