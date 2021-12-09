DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,181. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.