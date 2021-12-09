Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.39 million and $210.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,065.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.57 or 0.08603947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00319183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.13 or 0.00940642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078922 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00395510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00279368 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.