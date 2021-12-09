Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shares of DX opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 379,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

