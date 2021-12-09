E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

