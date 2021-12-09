EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.