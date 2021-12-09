Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ECL opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

