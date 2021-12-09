Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Edap Tms worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

