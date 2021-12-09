Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

